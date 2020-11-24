COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Tuesday, counties across southwest Michigan reported additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 5,619 COVID-19 cases and 104 related deaths. That number is up from 102 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths. That number is up from 28 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 2,424 cases and 32 deaths. That number is up from 30 deaths reported Monday.

Berrien County has reported 2,344 30 day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 320,506 COVID-19 cases and 8,688 related deaths.