Pierce selects Michigan State

EDWARDSBURG — Regardless of what happens this spring, Edwardsburg standout Satchel Pierce has his golf future decided for the next four years.

Pierce did not get to compete during his junior year of high school golf as the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled the 2020 spring sports season. But he had already accomplished enough, both in high school and competition in junior golf events, to catch the eye of numerous colleges.

Pierce settled on Michigan State University to continue his academic and athletic career.

“I would say the two biggest reasons why I chose Michigan State would have to be their facilities and the coaches,” he said. “As of right now, they have the best facilities in the Big 10 for player development. Coach [Casey] Lubahn and Assistant Coach [Dan] Ellis are both amazing at what they do and maintain great relationships with their players and recruits. They have a great record at developing athletes, and I know under their coaching there is no limit to how far I can take this sport.”

Pierce also liked that the Spartans recruited mainly the state of Michigan. In fact, he said he believes nine out of the 12 members of the team are from different parts of the state. He said he already knows some of them from competing in tournaments.

Pierce, who was ranked No. 1 in Michigan for the class of 2021 by Junior Golf Scoreboard before suffering an injury, helped the Eddies reach the state finals for the first time in school history 2019. He earned Division 2 All-State honors as a sophomore and honorable mention All-State as a freshman. He was the Wolverine Conference Medalist in 2018 and 2019.

Pierce also played fifth at the 2019 Michigan Boys Junior PGA Championship with a 1-under par 143. In 2015, he competed in the Chip, Putt and Drive competition at the Augusta National in Georgia.

“Satchel is a special young man who has handled some adversity over the last year so well,” Lubahn said. “He has been the top player in 2021 class in Michigan for a number of years due to his maturity and consistency. He has been battling an injury over the past year, and like any great athlete, he has used it as an opportunity to get better with his mechanics and preparation. Adversity reveals character, and we know this is a top character young man who will be ready for the challenges and opportunities of college golf. He is a self-starter who loves to learn – two vital traits in college golf. We are proud he is going to be a Spartan who will make us better culturally, academically, and athletically.”

Pierce, who will study business at Michigan State, said he talked with many of the Big 10 Conference schools, as well as several ACC schools. He verbally committed to the Spartans last fall.

“From the start, they stood out against other universities and programs,” he said.

Pierce said he was glad to have verbally committed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I got very lucky by doing so,” he said. “Getting to sign my national letter of intent and make it official after this past year, I am tremendously grateful for. Now that everything is figured out, I have got to keep pushing to be a better athlete and do all I can through the fall and winter to get ready for a spring and summer season.”