Niles man charged in downtown bank robbery
NILES — A Niles man has been charged in connection to a downtown Niles bank robbery.
Richard David Smith, 52, of Niles, was charged in Berrien County Court with bank robbery and armed robbery, two sentences that carry a maximum of life in prison. Bail was set at $150,000.
Police officers responded to the initial call at 1:37 p.m. Thursday for an armed robbery that took place at TCF bank, at 407 E. Main.
Smith was arrested after being located a short distance away from the scene.
“The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Niles Police Captain Kevin Kosten. “Thankfully, nobody was injured during this robbery.”
Smith is next scheduled to be in court for a pre-exam conference on Dec. 2, and a preliminary exam hearing on Dec. 8.
