November 21, 2020

WILSON: Truth behind the words

By Larry Wilson

Published 8:04 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

A few evenings back, I went to dinner with a couple of my buddies from the He-Man Group. As a matter of explanation, the He-Man Group is a half-dozen (give or take) great friends, that get together once a month (at least) for food, libations and deciding who should be blamed for whatever world crisis we happen to be enduring. As always, solutions to such matters are nowhere near as important as knowing whom to blame. Our motto is, “If we solve all of the world’s problems this month, what will we do for fun next month?”

We are a group of guys that have gained a little bit of wisdom, by weathering a bunch of storms. These wise and learned men are the inspiration behind my essays about the Circular Congregation Breakfast Club (appearing every morning for breakfast at Sarah’s Diner). The beauty of a flower is often enhanced by fertilizing it with a little manure — and our most “beautiful” conversations are, usually, well-fertilized.

Despite the wisdom of our years, we are still just a bunch of working-class stiffs that have trained for decades in the pure language of truck drivers, constructioneers and world-class sailors. This literary vehicle allows me to take our (albeit, oft times, unintentional) brilliant conversations, and sanitize them for print. It also allows each of our membership plausible deniability (“Nope. I didn’t say that. He made that part up”).

However, that evening’s conversation was unusually respectable and (mostly) printable. We were able to (almost) comfortably transport three grown men of “solid girth” to the restaurant in Esquire’s new-to-him Buick Encore. For a tiny car (albeit, with a surprisingly spacious interior) it did not warm up very quickly. Esquire’s explanation for this paradox — without a moment’s hesitation — “This car moves too fast. It moves faster than the speed of heat. Warmth just can’t keep up.”

I tried to work the math in my head. Usually, I am pretty good at that. I know the speed of light (186,000 miles per second) and the speed of sound (767 mph), but was having trouble calculating the speed of heat (I based my calculations on the Second Law of Thermo-Dynamics — specifically, the movement of energy between two zones). Regardless of the math, no one questioned the validity of his statement — what would have been the fun in that?

Our food was good, the prices were reasonable, and the service was superb. We were hailed by name as we entered, and were seated off by ourselves in a quiet corner — (still not sure if that was for our benefit, or for the tranquil comfort of the other patrons).

We bent elbows and lifted forks. In between the clanking of tableware and the primal grunts of feasting males, our conversation meandered from complaining about U-of-M’s football program and the third-string quarterback for the Bears to wondering about the salt content in the pork chops, cucumbers in the salad causing heartburn, and “fru-fru” restaurants that serve a little bit of food on big plates for exorbitant prices (some people will pay high prices, as long as there is a little glaze drizzled over the entree). All topics of major importance, requiring absolutely no solutions.

As the feeding frenzy subsided, our conversation wandered to the subject of old ways vs. new technology — specifically, longer-term time management. Each of us still uses a wall calendar, and are proud of it. Being of a particular age and status, our busy schedules rarely have more than one entry per day, often only one per week, and usually doctor related. However, we have noticed that fewer businesses, organizations and institutions are handing out calendars. Yes, we all have cell phones that can keep track of every moment of every day, but Mike said it best, “With everything that is changing — does my calendar have to, too?” We all nodded in unison as we silently rebelled against the tyranny of the machine.

These stories were written by my friends — I just tried to organize (and sanitize) their words. It is a great honor and joy to hang out with folks that enjoy observing the human condition — and enjoy sharing those observations, even more.

Print Article

News

Niles mayor asks public to heed warnings after testing positive for COVID-19

Business

Local tree farm prepares opens for holiday season

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Sports Complex asking for support on GivingTuesday

Education

Niles High School students finish out investment tournament in top half

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout