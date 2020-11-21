Roger Schaber, of Niles

Feb. 24, 1953 — Nov. 16, 2020

Roger Schaber, 67, of Niles, passed away at University of Michigan Hospital on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Roger was born on Feb. 24, 1953, to the late Donald and Leona (Dirks) Schaber in Niles.

Roger graduated from Brandywine High School. He was enlisted in the U. S. Army, being honorably discharged in 1974.

Roger was an avid reader, loved attending church and bible study, listening to country music, and socializing with his friends. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Niles.

In addition to working at McDonalds and with Gateway, he was a carrier for the South Bend Tribune. He loved taking pictures of parades and vacations and competed in the Special Olympics hosted at Central Michigan University where he won a gold medal for bowling.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger is survived by his brother, Kevin Schaber, of Niles; cousins, Nancy Reiter and Carol Pauluhn, of South Bend, as well as cousins in Indiana and Illinois, and his many friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. with a time of visitation beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Niles. An interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Chikaming Township.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

