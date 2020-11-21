Nellie Pumphrey, of Eau Claire

Feb. 4, 1924 — Nov. 15, 2020

Nellie Pumphrey, 96, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.

A celebration of life service will be hosted privately. Memorial contributions in Nellie's name may be made to the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

Nellie was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Hornersville, Missouri, to David and Ella (Hampton) Abraham. She worked for the Wash Shed in Dowagiac for more than 14 years before retiring. Before her illness, she loved vacation in West Virginia with her family. Nellie had a strong faith in God and that was shown through her long-time commitment to the Apostolic Lighthouse church. Most of all, she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Nellie is survived by her children, Martha (Larry) Manley and Bobby Statler; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Ella Abraham; children, Nina Phillips and Paul Pumphrey; and all of her siblings.