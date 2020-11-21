Bethel Pilots to play for national volleyball championship

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Bethel volleyball finished off pool play at the NCCAA National Tournament with another 3-0 sweep, defeating No. 3 Mid-America Christian in their first match of the day to advance to the semifinals on Friday evening.

The Pilots then defeated No. 5 Dallas Baptist in four sets in the semifinals to earn a spot in the national title game today.

The Pilots (19-4) defeated Mid-America Christian (9-4) 25-16, 25-13 and 25-15. Bethel defeated Dallas Baptist (2-2) 25-19, 23-25 25-16 and 25-15.

Match 1 stat tracker

Isabelle North: 12 kills, .500 hitting percentage, 3 blocks

Maddy Payne: 3 kills, 6 blocks

Abby Armold: 7 kills, 3 blocks

Rachel Vendl: 18 digs, 1 service ace

Match 2 stat tracker

Maddy Payne: 15 kills, 9 blocks, .462 hitting percentage

Isabelle North: 13 kills, 5 blocks

Payton Hart: 8 kills 14 digs

Madyson Beaver: 23 assists, 12 digs

Inside the box score

The Pilots earned their eleventh 3-0 sweep of the season. The Pilots have now recorded their most wins in a season since 2013.

The Pilots advance to their first NCCAA National Championship match since winning it all in 2007. The Pilots also hung a banner in 1993, 1994, and 1998 — with (current head coach) Katie (Malkewicz) Weiss and (current assistant coach) Lisa (Davis) DeJesus earning NCCAA All-American and All-Tournament honors that season.