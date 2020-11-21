November 21, 2020

Barbara Ann Gammill, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:08 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

June 24, 1930 — Nov. 16, 2020

Barbara Ann Gammill, 90, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, in St. Joseph.

Barbara was born on June 24, 1930, in Niles, to the late Thomas C. and Thelma L. (Dunsizer) Larson.

She lived in Niles all of her life and ran a beauty shop out of her home. Barbara was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles. She enjoyed going to the Niles Senior Center to play bingo and going out to lunch with her friends every Monday. 

Barbara was a wonderful lady; if you needed a friend or just someone to talk to she was there. She enjoyed sending cards to all her friends and family for any occasion so that they would know she was thinking of them. Barbara loved all of her family and her goal was to bring everyone together.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Russell Larson, Thomas C. Weaver, William Larson-Weaver and James R. Weaver Sr.

Barbara is survived by her two daughters, LuAnn (John) Klimek and Tomi Sue (Joe) Burrows, both of Niles; granddaughters, Tanya Wilson and Ashley Defebaugh; grandson, Aaron Lintz; three great-grandchildren; and her special dog, Bo.

In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, she has been cremated and burial will take place in the spring at Silverbrook Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to St. John’s United Church of Christ in Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

