November 20, 2020

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

By Sarah Culton

Published 11:26 am Friday, November 20, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Thursday, Edwardsburg Intermediate School students went home with a new way to show off their school pride and stay hydrated at the same, thanks to a donation from a southwest Michigan business.

Thursday, Honor Credit Union donated 450 customized water bottles to Edwardsburg Intermediate School to celebrate its achievement of being named a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School, a high-academic performance recognition announced earlier this fall. The Intermediate School is one of 367 schools in the nation and 15 schools from Michigan to be recognized in 2020.

“Since the beginning, Honor Credit Union has had its roots in education, and supporting our educators has been and remains a commitment of the credit union,” said Janie Reifenberg, community vice president of Honor Credit Union. “Our team is always ready to step up any way we can, and in these unprecedented times, our teachers and students need us more than ever.”

Reifenberg said she reached out to the school immediately after learning of its Blue Ribbon recognition. She and Principal Dan Nommay came up with the idea for the water bottle donation as a way to reward students while keeping in mind COVID-19 regulations.

“When I saw the news, I knew we needed to do something,” Reifenberg said. “It’s been a rough year for teachers, even rougher for students. We wanted to help.”

“It’s important that we help our kids and our teachers,” added Jeanne Meyer, Niles branch manager. “They are the future.”

Principal Nommay said he was grateful to Honor Credit Union for the donation.

“When Janie contacted me, I was delighted to know that she, her bank and her company were recognizing the Intermediate School,” he said. “It’s an honor that Honor recognizes us.”

While the donation from Honor and the plaque the school received for its Blue Ribbon award may be for the year 2020, Nommay said the achievement was years in the making — made possible by hardworking staff and students.

“[The Blue Ribbon] is an amazing reflection of how strong the staff is and how much they put into it,” he said. “This is many, many years of working diligently to make sure students are growing academically and socially.”

As Reifenberg and Meyer handed over several bags full of water bottles to Nommay Thursday afternoon, Reifenberg again extended her congratulations to the school.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Edwardsburg community to receive this recognition and be one of 15 schools in Michigan to be named a Blue Ribbon School,” she said. “On behalf of Honor Credit Union and myself, we extend our congratulations on the hard work that your staff and students have put in each day. Way to go, Eddies.”

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club planning to support Feed the Hungry campaign

Cass County

Dowagiac roofer sentenced for stolen property, probation violation

Education

Honor Credit Union donates to Edwardsburg Intermediate School

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners approves substance abuse funding, new records system

News

Main Street DDA, volunteers decorate downtown Niles for holiday season

Cass County

Pedestrian killed in Porter Township crash

Dowagiac

DUS October students of the month announced

News

One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos to remain open with COVID-19 precautions

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Business

Excavating business breaks ground on new Cassopolis facility

News

MSU Extension offering new online course for workplaces facing conflict relating to social distancing policy enforcement

News

OHSP urges caution on roadways as winter season nears

Berrien County

Local group fitness instructors, institutions react to pandemic order

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band to host virtual Art Extravaganza

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland changes COVID-19 testing criteria

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 277,806 cases, 8,190 deaths

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees updated on COVID-19

Berrien County

LMC adapts to new state order

Cass County

Milton Township, Cass County Road Commission discuss cost of design, engineering new roundabout

Berrien County

SMCAS taking increased precautions amid increasing COVID-19 rates

Cass County

Area man arrested for possession of meth, stolen property

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man