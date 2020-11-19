One arrested for armed robbery of downtown Niles bank

NILES — An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in downtown Niles on Thursday afternoon.

Nile Police Department Capt. Kevin Kosten said officers responded to a call at 1:37 p.m. for an armed robbery that took place at TCF bank, at 407 E. Main.

A 52-year old male from Niles was arrested after being located a short distance away.

“The suspect left he bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” Kosten said. “Thankfully, nobody was injured during this robbery.”

Kosten said it was a cooperation between citizens, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Niles Police Department that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Evidence of the robbery was collected during the arrest.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at the Fifth District Court on Friday for armed robbery