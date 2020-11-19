COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties have reported new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 4,882 COVID-19 cases and 102 related deaths. That number is up from 99 deaths reported Wednesday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,648 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. That number is up from 27 deaths reported Wednesday.

Van Buren County reported 2,069 cases and 28 deaths. That number is up from 27 deaths reported Wednesday.

Berrien County has reported 2,104 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 total recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 285,398 COVID-19 cases and 8,324 related deaths.