William D. Parker, of Niles

Sept. 18, 1946 — Nov. 15, 2020

William D. Parker, 74, of Niles, passed away at his home after an extended illness.

Bill was born on Sept. 18, 1946, in Dowagiac, to the late John and Betty (Brown) Parker.

He is survived by his children, Lori (John) Watson, of Jackson, Michigan, and William Darren Parker, of Niles; his grandson, John William Watson; and great grandchildren, Kaylee Watson and John Zayden Watson; his brothers and sisters, John Parker, of St. Joseph, Ruth Ann (Mike) Adams, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, Richard (Judy) Parker, of Niles, Jane Hoyet, of Niles; his sisters-in-laws, Andrea Parker, of Vicksburg, and Mary Parker, of South Bend; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill is also survived by his first wife, Dawn Fein, of Niles, and his second wife, Linda Parker, of Niles.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Allen and Edwin Parker; and sister-in-law, Barb Parker.

He grew up in Sumnerville and graduated from Niles High School, class of 1964.

Bill was a Tool and Die Maker for several area companies.

Bill had a love of nature and a love of beauty. He was a talented artist on canvas as well as woodworking. His oil paintings reflected the love he had for nature. Bill enjoyed Deer and Duck hunting and fishing. He was a man of many talents. He had an understanding of electronics which allowed him to work on computers. Bill loved motorcycles. He was a patriotic man who loved his family and Sammy the cat. Bill was a Michigan State fan. Every year, he and his brothers would gather to play a round of golf.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bill’s life will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St., Niles.

Memorials in Bill’s name may be made to the charity of your choice or to the American Lung Association, action.lung.org/site/Donation2?df_id=31271&mfc_pref=T&31271.donation=form1

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at habritterwickens.com.