Patricia Hoadley, of Niles

Patricia Hoadley, 70, of Niles, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, of Niles. Services for Patricia Hoadley have been changed to 7:30 p.m. with visitation still beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, in Niles.