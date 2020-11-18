Patricia Hoadley, of Niles
Patricia Hoadley, 70, of Niles, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, of Niles. Services for Patricia Hoadley have been changed to 7:30 p.m. with visitation still beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, in Niles.
Bruce Brown, of Battle Creek
Bruce Brown, 57, of Battle Creek, passed Nov. 9, 2020. Funeral services were held on Nov. 14, 2020, in Battle... read more