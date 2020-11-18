November 18, 2020

LASATA: We must remain vigilant in fight against COVID-19, whether we get it or don’t get it

By Kim LaSata

Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Last week I was informed I had tested positive for COVID-19. The test was administered Wednesday during a scheduled, unrelated medical appointment. Prior to receiving the test, I had not experienced any symptoms of the coronavirus, and I have not experienced any since. After I announced my positive test result last Friday, I got tested again. The second test came back negative for COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there are currently two types of COVID-19 diagnostic tests being used — molecular tests that detect the virus’s genetic material and antigen tests that detect specific proteins from the virus.

According to the FDA: Antigen tests usually provide results diagnosing an active coronavirus infection faster than molecular tests, but antigen tests have a higher chance of missing an active infection. If an antigen test shows a negative result indicating that you do not have an active coronavirus infection, your health care provider may order a molecular test to confirm the result.

Both of the tests I received were molecular RT-PCR tests. I am not a medical professional, but it is possible that my initial test was a false positive or the second was a false negative. It is possible that I currently have the virus, had the virus and recovered or never had it all. 

What I do know is that COVID-19 is real, is spreading rapidly, and we as individuals must take personal responsibility and do our best to mitigate our risk of exposure. If we receive a positive diagnosis, we must be that much more vigilant, follow medical guidelines, and seek the advice of our physician if we have questions.

The fact of the matter is, no law, executive order or bureaucratic rule is going to stop the spread of COVID-19. Shutting down the state, closing businesses and taking kids out of school will not stop people from getting the coronavirus. The virus is indifferent to government mandates.

The first and most effective defense against COVID-19, the seasonal flu or the common cold is the individual. The person who takes it upon him or herself to follow the necessary precautions that lessen the likelihood of getting infected or infecting others is the one who will make the difference. As a reminder, these precautions include:

• Washing your hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoiding contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home if you are sick and contacting your health care provider.

• Keeping at least 6 feet away from one another to the maximum extent possible.

• Wearing a mask or face covering.

• Frequently cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

If you have questions about the coronavirus or need help finding a testing site, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 535-6136 or visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

Education

Niles High School prepares to cease in-person instruction for three weeks

News

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School cancels choir concert

Berrien County

Area bars, restaurants prepare for second dine-in closure

Dowagiac

SMC unveils updated designs for mascot

News

Niles Township votes yes to add resort amendment

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools to move all students to remote learning through the end of the year

Buchanan

Buchanan schools adjust to remote learning

Berrien County

Merritt, Brandywine Elementary closed as transportation staff quarantine

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union Schools to move K-8 students to distance learning Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

Cass County

Cass County Courts suspends jury trials, in person hearings due to COVID-19

Giving

Second annual event to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors, community members in need

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

Cass County

Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups