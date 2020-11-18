Nov. 17, 1940 — Nov. 12, 2020

Joan Dell Herrick passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine, Minnesota.

Joan was born on Nov. 17, 1940, to Charles and Mary (Tindell) Dell in South Bend.

Joan was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Niles. She graduated from Niles High School in 1959.

On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Jack Herrick at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Niles.

Joan is remembered for her love and devotion to family, church and taking care of homemaker duties. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. Her church memberships and living relationships after St. Paul’s in Niles was Grace Lutheran Church, in LeSueur, Minnesota, where she was active in their women’s groups and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Joan is survived by her husband, Jack, of Burnsville; children, Jennifer (Ron) Hesse, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, David, of Golden Valley, Minnesota, and Sarah (Corey Pudwill) Herrick, of Belle Plaine, grandchildren, Christina Pesta, Alyssa Kelly, Nathan Herrick, Caleb Herrick, Benjamin Pudwill and Samuel Pudwill; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom Dell, of Niles, James Dell, of Sedona, Arizona, and Richard Dell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Burnsville. A time of visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or School, 151 E. County Road 42, Burnsville, MN 55306 or Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 220 S 6th. St, LeSueur, MN 56058. Koldenfuneralhome.com.