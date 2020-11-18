November 18, 2020

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Pilot, formerly of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:16 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Dec. 24, 1927 — Nov. 8, 2020

Elizabeth “Betty” Pilot, formerly of Dowagiac, and most recently of Woodland Terrace, Bridgman, died late Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hanson Hospice Center.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1927, in Chicago, to the late Vincent and Anastasia Veselak.

She married the love of her life, Michael “Mike” Pilot on Oct. 23, 1948. He preceded her in death in September 2007.

Betty’s life will live on through the lives and memories of her loving family; survivors include sons, Robert (Susan) Pilot, of Berrien Springs, and David (Demi) Pilot, of Crossville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Justin Pilot, Michele (John) Hickey and Jennifer (Adam) Wagner; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Robert Veselak.

Betty enjoyed playing the organ and listening to music. She was an avid reader and in her earlier years loved to bowl with her husband. She was a great cook and loved to make her famous pierogis for her family during the holidays.

A private family service was on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Friends and family wishing to leave a memory of Betty may do so at clarkch.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

Breaking News

Family confirms body found in river Wednesday is missing Niles man

Cass County

SMC staff, students give back during annual Rake a Difference campaign

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court moves back to Phase One

Berrien County

Berrien County sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

Deputies warning about scammers posing as the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Christmas parade canceled

Education

Edwardsburg to move elementary, primary, intermediate schools to remote learning

Education

Niles High School prepares to cease in-person instruction for three weeks

News

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School cancels choir concert

Berrien County

Area bars, restaurants prepare for second dine-in closure

Dowagiac

SMC unveils updated designs for mascot

News

Niles Township votes yes to add resort amendment

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools to move all students to remote learning through the end of the year

Buchanan

Buchanan schools adjust to remote learning

Berrien County

Merritt, Brandywine Elementary closed as transportation staff quarantine

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union Schools to move K-8 students to distance learning Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

Cass County

Cass County Courts suspends jury trials, in person hearings due to COVID-19

Giving

Second annual event to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors, community members in need

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

Cass County

Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups