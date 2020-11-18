COA suspends some activities for remainder of year due to COVID

CASS COUNTY — With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan reaching record highs, the Cass County Council on Aging is taking precautions to ensure the health of its clientele.

The organization recently announced on its website that it has suspended some activities for the remainder of the year in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the area.

The organization deals primarily with senior citizens, who are considered to be a population at high risk of serious illness due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, Cass County 1,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

“With the high COVID positivity rate for Cass County and high number of new cases per day, the Cass County COA has made a difficult decision to suspend some of its activities for the remainder of the year,” reads a statement on the COA website. “Over the last few weeks, we have seen COVID outbreaks at a number of places around the county. As much as we believe that social interaction is needed for seniors, our priorities need to be safety and making sure we can continue our other needed services like Meals on Wheels, Homecare and Adult Day Service.”

The Meals on Wheels program was one of the first programs to be established by the Cass County COA. Meals on Wheels is helpful for seniors who no longer drive, have a reduced appetite or find it hard to prepare a meal, officials said.

The COA will continue its in-home care and Adult Day Service.

While the COA dining rooms will be closed, the organization will offer carryout dining.

Fitness classes, Medicare/Medicaid counseling, support groups and the medical loan closet are available by either Zoom appointment or phone.