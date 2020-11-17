November 17, 2020

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

By Staff Report

Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

BERRIEN COUNTY — Two arrests, one on charges of first-degree murder, have been made in connection to a suspect fleeing from a Berrien County Sheriff’s Office pursuit that ended in Niles on Friday morning.

Niles City Police responded to a call, according to Niles City Police Dispatch, at 9:48 a.m. Friday regarding the pursuit of the suspect fleeing the BCSO in a vehicle. The vehicle chase ended in Niles, when the suspect vehicle crashed near St. Mary’s Church. The vehicle inhabitants then fled on foot, but were later captured by police.

According to Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sepic, two suspects wanted in connection with the incident have been arrested. Both suspects are being held at the Berrien County Jail.

Calvin T. Williams, 18, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged locally in Berrien County with two counts of resisting and obstruction a police officer. He has not yet been arraigned. His local charges are set at $12,500 bond, with a pre-exam conference on Nov. 25 and preliminary exam set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

According to Sepic, Williams has a date of Dec. 16 set for a fugitive hearing on his “hold” out of Illinois for first-degree murder. The charge of first-degree murder holds a bond in Illinois of $1 million.

The second suspect arrested and held locally in Berrien County is Whitfield Harris, 19, of Chicago. In Berrien County, Harris was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, resisting and obstruction of a police officer and breaking and entering a building. According to Sepic, he has not been arraigned on those charges, but has bond set locally at $7,500, with a pre-exam conference of Nov. 25 and preliminary exam hearing of Dec. 1.

Harris waived extradition to Illinois on a charge of escape from tether, and will be available for Illinois authorities to pick up when his charges in Berrien County are complete.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Illinois murder suspect arrested in Berrien County

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School cancels choir concert

Berrien County

Area bars, restaurants prepare for second dine-in closure

Dowagiac

SMC unveils updated designs for mascot

News

Niles Township votes yes to add resort amendment

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools to move all students to remote learning through the end of the year

Buchanan

Buchanan schools adjust to remote learning

Berrien County

Merritt, Brandywine Elementary closed as transportation staff quarantine

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union Schools to move K-8 students to distance learning Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

Cass County

Cass County Courts suspends jury trials, in person hearings due to COVID-19

Giving

Second annual event to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors, community members in need

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

Cass County

Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new internal medicine physician

Breaking News

MDHHS issues three-week order restricting gatherings, schools, restaurants, more

Cass County

Two killed in Marcellus Township crash

Cass County

Boil water advisory in place for parts of Cass County

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools announce building closures

Cassopolis

Cassopolis family donating Thanksgiving meals to area residents

News

Niles Fire Department hires two new drivers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns more about worldwide religious, ethnic persecution

Berrien County

Berrien County closes public access to county buildings due to COVID-19

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges