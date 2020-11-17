COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County has reported one new COVID-19 death, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 4,556 COVID-19 cases and 99 related deaths. That number is up from 98 deaths reported Monday.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,949 cases and 23 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,049 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 272,034 COVID-19 cases and 8,128 related deaths.