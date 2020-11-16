Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new internal medicine physician

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed Rashmi D’Mello, MD, an allergist and immunologist, to the medical staff. D’Mello is seeing patients alongside Sutinderpal (Paul) Judge, MD, at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center with office locations in Dowagiac and St. Joseph.

D’Mello earned her medical degree at Medical University of the Americas in Nevis, West Indies. She completed an internal medicine residency at University at Buffalo in New York and an allergy/immunology fellowship at Louisiana State University Health Science Center.

D’Mello is board-certified in internal medicine and a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

To learn more about the medical staff at Spectrum Health Lakeland, visit

spectrumhealthlakeland.org/physicians.