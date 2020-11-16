November 16, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

By Staff Report

Published 3:44 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Following new state COVID-19 orders, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported rises in cases over the weekend.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 4,035 COVID-19 cases and 98 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,789 cases and 23 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,032 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 264,576 COVID-19 cases and 8,049 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

Cass County

Cass County Courts suspends jury trials, in person hearings due to COVID-19

Giving

Second annual event to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors, community members in need

Berrien County

Niles MSP Post hosting “Stuff a Blue Goose” event

Cass County

Cass County extends Toys for Tots sign ups

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new internal medicine physician

Breaking News

MDHHS issues three-week order restricting gatherings, schools, restaurants, more

Cass County

Two killed in Marcellus Township crash

Cass County

Boil water advisory in place for parts of Cass County

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools announce building closures

Cassopolis

Cassopolis family donating Thanksgiving meals to area residents

News

Niles Fire Department hires two new drivers

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club learns more about worldwide religious, ethnic persecution

Berrien County

Berrien County closes public access to county buildings due to COVID-19

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges

Berrien County

Amid rising case numbers, health department urges community to take precautions against COVID-19

News

Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

Cass County

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

Business

Retreat-like settings, restaurant to come to The Morris Estate

Cassopolis

Lewis Cass ISD programs receive recognition

Business

Dowagiac businesses look forward to Christmas open house weekend

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths