COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan continues to see cases climb

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Following new state COVID-19 orders, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported rises in cases over the weekend.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 4,035 COVID-19 cases and 98 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,455 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,789 cases and 23 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,032 recoveries over the past 30 days, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 719 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 816 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 264,576 COVID-19 cases and 8,049 related deaths.