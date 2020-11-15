Two killed in Marcellus Township crash

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — Two area residents were killed in a car crash Saturday in Marcellus Township.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of M-40 and Dutch Settlement, in Marcellus Township.

Investigation shows that Stanley Bridges, 69, of Marcellus, and passenger, Dana Horner, 70, were traveling north on M-40 near Dutch Settlement. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both occupants in the vehicle succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

According to deputies, seat belts are not believed to be worn, and alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting in this crash was Newberg Township Fire and EMS, Marcellus Township Fire and EMS, SEPSA EMS and Michigan State Police.