Edwardsburg Public Schools announce building closures

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closing face-to-face instruction at the middle school, high school and alternative learning center due to the lack of adult supervision at these buildings.

Sunday, Superintendent Jim Knoll announced these three buildings will be changing to remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 16 through Wednesday, Nov. 25, which will begin Thanksgiving break.

Face-to-Face instruction will resume on Monday, Nov. 30, after evaluation of COVID-19 progression in the district.

District officials asked families to be aware of the following:

Remote instruction is not optional for those students attending the middle school, high school and alternative learning center. Daily assignments and requirements will be posted for each class.

Some middle and high school personnel not providing remote instruction may be reassigned throughout the district to provide support to the elementary grades.

Those families who chose the “virtual” option at the beginning of the school year are not affected by the closures. Virtual labs will continue to operate for virtual students only.

Extra-curricular activities will continue as planned (i.e., athletics, play practice, etc.).

High school shared-time programs will still meet and transportation from the high school will be provided (i.e., SMC, EACC, MSC, etc.).

Contact building principal for specific questions about particular programs.

Contact classroom teachers for questions about classes and assignments.

K-5 families should be prepared for potential closures at the elementary buildings, also.

Families and employees with quarantine orders and positive tests results should continue to inform the district during this closure.

“Thank you for your continued support,” Knoll said. “By working together, we will get through these challenging times. The well-being of our students, staff, and families, remain our number one priority.”