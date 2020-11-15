Déjà vu for high school sports, MHSAA suspends fall season

NILES — For the next three weeks, high school sports in the state of Michigan will be put on hold, following the latest executive order by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced Sunday night that all sports, with the exception of college and professional, will be shut down in hopes of slowing down the spread of the COVID-19, which has increased dramatically in Michigan over the past couple of weeks.

That means the suspension of the fall sports tournaments in volleyball, football and girls swimming and diving. It also means that winter sports practices, many of which were scheduled to begin Monday, are also suspended.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” said Michigan High School Athletic Association Executive Director Mark Uyl. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to fall and winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

The state ordered all high schools and colleges to go to remote learning immediately, closed down indoor dining at restaurants and bars, closed down bowling centers, ice skating rinks, theaters and indoor water parks, and closed group fitness classes.

The state is also telling anyone who can work from home that they should do so.

Michigan is currently in the final week of the volleyball, swimming and diving state tournaments. The football playoffs were scheduled to complete the regional round this weekend.