Peggy Joann Biggs, of Niles

Peggy Joann Biggs, 78, of Niles, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Niles, on Sept. 26, 1942, to the late Walter and Mary (Nichols) Stephens.

Peggy was known as a loving, kind and generous person. Her amazing baked goods will be missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and a sister.

Peggy is survived by her children, Tracy Alvord, Katherine Sherrill, Dawn Biggs, Robert Biggs, and Charles Biggs, numerous grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ickes and Phyllis Ballard; along with a host of nieces, and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place, and a private memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to her daughter Tracy Alvord.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

