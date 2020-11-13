Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

NILES — Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a crash in Niles following a county pursuit.

According to Niles City Police Dispatch, officers responded to a call around 9:48 a.m. regarding the pursuit of a suspect fleeing from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department in a vehicle. The vehicle pursuit, which began outside of the city, entered within city limits, where the vehicle crashed south of Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital by St. Mary’s Church.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police are currently searching for the suspect.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.