November 13, 2020

Lewis Kenneth “Whitey” Voss Sr., of South Bend

By Submitted

Published 1:51 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Lewis Kenneth “Whitey” Voss Sr., 89, husband, father, grandfather, honorable veteran and carpenter died peacefully Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, with his family around at his home in Niles, following a brief illness. His family is grateful for the compassionate care offered by the hospice staff.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in South Bend, to Fred and Ruth (Williams) Voss and attended South Bend Riley High School. He answered the call to service of the U.S. Army, served most of his tour of duty in Korea and was honorably discharged as a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. When he returned home, he began working as a carpenter and was employed by Campbell/Mannix, Inc. most of his career, working on commercial office and franchise restaurant construction projects. He moved to Niles in 1964, and eventually designed and built a remarkable home for his family. While working outside his hair would be sun-bleached totally white, leading his co-workers to refer to him as “Whitey.”

Lewis Kenneth “Whitey” Voss Sr.

He was a life member of American Legion Post #26 in Niles, Niles Moose Lodge 978, Fraternal Order of Eagles Niles Aeries 2094 and the former Niles posts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans.

He enjoyed traveling through the U.S., usually to construction projects for his employer. He had an uncanny ability for driving directly to a construction site for the first time, but was far less successful at locating the special interest venues which his wife wished to visit. He also enjoyed designing and maintaining the yard around their home.

On Aug. 31, 1969, in Niles, he married the former Barbara Ann Gibbs with whom he celebrated a few months ago the remarkable 51st anniversary of their wedding. They were sadly preceded in death by a son, Lewis “Kenny” Voss Jr., in a 1982 traffic accident; and by a daughter, Beth Ann Hernandez, and an “extra” son, Rhett Martin. Whitey was also preceded in death by his parents; and by six siblings, Fred (Billy) Voss Jr., Robert Voss, Max Voss, Betty Toombs, Margaret Ringle and Delores Weinberg

Surviving family includes his wife, Barbara Voss; and children, Robert A. Voss and Richard Lee Voss, both of South Bend, Kathy Nikodem, Gregory Nikodem and Michael Wade Nikodem, all of Niles, Scott (Christine) Nikodem, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Darryl (Renee) Voss, of Cicero, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren; and Whitey’s sister, Barbara Addison, of South Bend, and many nieces and nephews.

The graveside service for Lewis K. Voss Sr. will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Silverbrook Cemetery, 1400 E. Main St., in Niles. The ceremony will include Full Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Those who prefer to witness the ceremony via the livestreamed broadcast may do so on the Halbritter-Wickens Facebook page: facebook.com/halbritterwickensfuneralservices.

The family received relatives and friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Veteran’s Day, at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St., in Niles. Contributions in memory of Mr. Voss may be made to the City of Niles Veterans Memorial, 333 N. Second St., Niles, MI 49120; cms3.revize.com/revize/niles/document_center/Forms/Department%20of%20Public%20Works/BuyABrickForm16.pdf.

Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Whitey had earned the right to be proud of his military service, of the buildings on which he worked and of the design and successful execution of the radius corners of his house. But most important was the love of his children, grandchildren and his wife.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Several area residents sentenced on drug charges

Berrien County

Amid rising case numbers, health department urges community to take precautions against COVID-19

News

Niles police searching for suspect fled from crash scene

Cass County

John Mahan appointed executive director of Cass County Mental Health Foundation

Business

Retreat-like settings, restaurant to come to The Morris Estate

Cassopolis

Lewis Cass ISD programs receive recognition

Business

Dowagiac businesses look forward to Christmas open house weekend

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote through Nov. 19

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum to highlight Christmas traditions from around the world

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports two new COVID-19 deaths

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office takes on No Shave November

News

Veterans Day marked in Niles by American Legion Post 26

Dowagiac

Local Fitstop24 donates exercise equipment to Dowagiac Fire Department

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College to host virtual international week

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office closes records lobbies to public

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools receive No Kid Hungry grant

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Veterans Day presentation

Giving

Community business owners help local man repair home before brain surgery

Cass County

Driver sent to hospital after crashing into Comcast van

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

VIDEO: Unidentified suspects sought after Admiral robbery

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department shifts COVID-19 contract tracing priority

Lifestyles

Fifty years of optimism

Dowagiac

Marshall Shoppe hosts ninth annual VIP event