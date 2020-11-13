GALLERY: MHSAA District championship highlights

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg scored 20 points in the opening quarter and never looked back in blowing out Paw Paw 43-0 to win the Division 4 District championship at Leo Hoffman Field Friday night.

The undefeated Eddies (7-0) will host the Division 4 Regional championship game against Grand Rapids South Christian at 7 p.m. Friday night.

In Buchanan, the Bucks’ undefeated season came to an end at the hands of playoff powerhouse Constantine 55-28. The Bucks end the season at 8-1.