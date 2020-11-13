Daily Data: Friday, Nov. 13
Division 2 Regional Finals
At Battle Creek
EDWARDSBURG 3, HARPER CREEK 0
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Harper Creek 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
Individual statistics
Kills
Macey Laubach 9, Liz Pederson 9, Sophie Overmyer 6, Paige Miller 5
Blocks
Pederson 5, Miller 5
Digs
Brooklyn Broadway 23, Delaney Borkowski 9
Aces
Emma Strefling 3, Laubach 2
Assists
Strefling 33
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 26-7, Harper Creek
