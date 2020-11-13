Cassopolis resident awarded degree

DAVENPORT, IA — Ryan Loupee, of Cassopolis, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 23.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California, and Port Orange, Florida.