November 12, 2020

Cassopolis Public Schools receive No Kid Hungry grant

By Submitted

Published 10:50 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis Public Schools is the recipient of a grant that will help staff continue to feed children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district recently announced that it was the recipient of a $40,000 emergency grant from No Kid Hungry, an organization aimed at ending childhood hunger. With the grant, the district purchased a new box truck with liftgate.

“This equipment is crucial in our day to day operations and the transporting of meals from our central kitchen to our other schools,” said Heather Rigby, CPS food service director. The funding will continue to help Cassopolis Public Schools Food Service provide meals for kids in our community that are in school, virtual or a mix of both amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

From March 15 to Aug.  26, the district provided more than 208,000 meals to children in the Cassopolis community.

With schools across the state closed, children who rely on meals at school are at risk of going hungry. School districts, food banks and other community partners across the state have stepped up to make sure children continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis, finding new, innovative ways to safely provide meals, according to grant representatives. They are offering a variety of food distribution models to help safely connect students with meals, including “Grab and Go” service at schools and food delivery along bus routes.

“The children and families across Michigan rely on schools not only for their education, but also for nutritious meals,” Rigby said. “Cassopolis Public Schools is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to ensure kids in Cassopolis can continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis.”

Parents and caretakers can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find free food sites organized by school districts and other community organizations. No Kid Hungry organizes the texting line and continues to update the service with new information.

