Pet of the Week

Meet Brady. This 3-and-a-half-month-old has a soft grey coat. He and sister, Halo, were found under a dumpster. Both were missing part of a back leg, but veterinarians have determined they healed well and are fully mobile. Brady is active and playful but finds time for cuddles and hugs. He is neutered, FeLeuk/FIV negative and current on shots. For more information, contact pawsofhope.swmich@gmail.com or (269) 340-0272.