November 11, 2020

Daily Data: Wednesday, Nov. 11

By Staff Report

Published 1:01 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 Regional semifinals

At Battle Creek

EDWARDSBURG 3, HAMILTON 0

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Hamilton 25-13, 25-16, 25-17

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Sophie Overmyer 12, Macey Laubach 9, Paige Miller 7

 

Blocks

Liz Pederson 2

 

Digs

Brooklyn Broadway 12, Emma Strefling 9, Overmyer 7

 

Aces

Overmyer 1, Strefling 1

 

Assists

Strefling

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 18-7, Hamilton 25-6

 

HARPER CREEK 3, SOUTH HAVEN 1

Match results

Harper Creek d. South Haven 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18

 

Harper Creek Individual statistics

Kills

Payton Rice 29, Maddie Parker 7, Lauren Higgs 5

 

Digs

Kylee Crandall 20, Rice 11, Higgs 5

 

Division 3 Regional Semifinals

At Bridgman

KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 3, BRANDYWINE 1

Match results

Kalamazoo Christian d. Brandywine 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Kristen Alvord 15, Kadence Brumitt 9, Clara DePriest 1

 

Digs

Alvord 7, DePriest 7, Olivia Laurita 4

 

Aces

Alvord 2, Brumitt 1

 

Assists

Elizabeth Stockdale 12

Varsity record: 13-5

