Daily Data: Wednesday, Nov. 11
VOLLEYBALL
Division 2 Regional semifinals
At Battle Creek
EDWARDSBURG 3, HAMILTON 0
Match results
Edwardsburg d. Hamilton 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Individual statistics
Kills
Sophie Overmyer 12, Macey Laubach 9, Paige Miller 7
Blocks
Liz Pederson 2
Digs
Brooklyn Broadway 12, Emma Strefling 9, Overmyer 7
Aces
Overmyer 1, Strefling 1
Assists
Strefling
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 18-7, Hamilton 25-6
HARPER CREEK 3, SOUTH HAVEN 1
Match results
Harper Creek d. South Haven 25-18, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18
Harper Creek Individual statistics
Kills
Payton Rice 29, Maddie Parker 7, Lauren Higgs 5
Digs
Kylee Crandall 20, Rice 11, Higgs 5
Division 3 Regional Semifinals
At Bridgman
KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 3, BRANDYWINE 1
Match results
Kalamazoo Christian d. Brandywine 18-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Individual statistics
Kills
Kristen Alvord 15, Kadence Brumitt 9, Clara DePriest 1
Digs
Alvord 7, DePriest 7, Olivia Laurita 4
Aces
Alvord 2, Brumitt 1
Assists
Elizabeth Stockdale 12
Varsity record: 13-5
