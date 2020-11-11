Berrien County Marriages
• Andrew Atkins Jr. and Linda Mashell Williams, of Benton Harbor
• Abby Marie Bishop and Matthew John Fohs, of Benton Harbor
• Brendan Patrick Hoelmer and Mariette Gale Strauss, of New York, New York
• Terra Sue Ickes and Kevin Thomas King, of St. Joseph
• Ashely Sue Miller and Casey Earl Couch, of Niles
• Tiannia Monique Romero and Dillon Michael Lackey, of St. Joseph
• Juan Jorge Suarez, of Berrien Springs, and Hannah Rebekah Griffith, of Dublin, Ohio
• Ericka Marie Taylor and Deara Corbin-Lafayette Rockette Sr., of Bridgman
You Might Like
Fifty years of optimism
NILES — In March 1973, Soap Box Derby contestants prepared for a race down Third Street in Niles. Contestants Tracy... read more