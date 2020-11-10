McGraw joins ACCN as studio analyst

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw has joined the ACC Network as a studio analyst.

McGraw, who coached the Fighting Irish to a pair of national championships, retired as the coach at Notre Dame on April 22 after 33 years at the helm of the program. During that time, the Fighting Irish won 14 conference championships, 11 conference tournament championships and appeared in seven NCAA National Championship games.

She was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2017. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGraw will make her debut on Wednesday on the network’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and Operation Basketball programming begins at 5 p.m., and again on Thursday at the same time.

“Muffet McGraw is on the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of women’s college basketball coaches, and we are elated to have her join ACC Network,” said ACCN coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “Along with her hall of fame pedigree, coach McGraw will bring to our studio shows informed perspective, in-depth analysis and insight that transcends beyond the court.”

McGraw is looking forward to her next challenge.

“I am thrilled to be joining ACC Network,” she said. “As a coach, I loved being part of the ACC and have always believed it is one of the best conferences in the country. I am thankful to be surrounded by a great studio team, including Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich and Monica McNutt to help me make a smooth transition from coach to analyst.”