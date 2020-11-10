November 10, 2020

Dowagiac nonprofit to host adoption event

By Sarah Culton

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

DOWAGIAC — One local nonprofit organizing is hoping to find kittens their forever homes this weekend.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hidden Acres Safe Haven’s Helen House for Kittens, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, will be hosting an adoption event. The cost of each adoption will be $85, which includes the kitten’s first shots, deworming, spay and neuter, and treatment for fleas and mites if needed.

“We have about 18 kittens left to find homes for,” said Dawn East, co-owner of Hidden Acres. “We know there are a lot of people looking to adopt a cat or kitten at an affordable price, and all of [our kittens] are ready to go.”

Helen House for Kittens was established in April of this year after Hidden Acres Safe Haven received a grant from the St. Deny’s Foundation. Since receiving the donation, the nonprofit has adopted out more than 90 kittens and helped with approximately 200 spays and neuters of cats within the community.

East said it had been a challenge to start and run a nonprofit service in the middle of a pandemic, especially as the farm has had to cancel many of its usual events that bring in funding for the animals. However, she said it has been worth it to help area cats and kittens.

“It’s been tough, and it’s going to get tougher, but I know we are helping out the community,” she said. “I knew there was going to be a big response, but I never imagined how big of a response it actually was going to have.”

East is encouraging anyone who might want to add a new kitten to their family to participate in Saturday’s adoption event.

“We are hoping to find each and every [kitten] a home,” she said. “It’s important that they have a home to call their own.”

Also Saturday, Hidden Acres Safe Haven will be hosting a shop and drop event. Community members can donate items to help all of the various animals rescued by the farm. The shop and drop event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items needed are:

• Purina Kitten Chow

• Scoopable kitty litter

• Cat toys

• 12 percent Sweet Feed

• Black oil sunflower seeds

• Shredded beet pulp

• Cracked corn

• Timothy or alfalfa pellets

• Pine bedding

• Equine bedding pellets

• Chicken feed

• Rabbit feed

• Canned dog food

• Fruit and vegetables

• Canned pumpkin

• Fish oil pills

• Tractor Supply gift cards

Donations can also be sent through PayPal at hiddenacressafehaven@yahoo.com.

For more information about kitten adoptions or how to donate, visit the Hidden Acres Facebook page.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Millages, resort ordinance updated at Niles Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac nonprofit to host adoption event

News

Salvation Army cancels annual Thanksgiving meal

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department shifts priority in COVID-19 case investigations

Cass County

Roundabout slated for Gumwood, Redfield

Business

La Perla Supermarket gearing up to serve Sister Lakes

News

Drive and Shine opens Niles location

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks donate to Battle Creek VA hospital

Berrien County

U-pick, U-cut and other agri-tourism operations reminded of required COVID safety measures for fall, winter

Dowagiac

SMC Foundation board adds two new members

Berrien County

Niles Courthouse reopens

Berrien County

Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement starts today

Dowagiac

Vincent J. Jewelers, Dowagiac Elks give to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary learns about area real estate market

News

Niles resident opens pop-up fitness studio

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced on meth charges

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library gearing up for opening of new building

Cass County

Cass County reports record voter turnout

Cass County

Cass County inviting community to participate in annual Toys for Tots program

Buchanan

Buchanan residents open J.KRU Sweets

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Kincheloe Elementary to go remote through Nov. 10

Cass County

Cass County, health department team up to provide health services to veterans