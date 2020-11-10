Buchanan schools move to remote learning through Dec. 4

BUCHANAN — Following a string of COVID-19 cases and remote learning days, Buchanan Community Schools have decided to return to remote learning through early December.

Starting Wednesday, Buchanan Community Schools will be moving to remote learning through Dec. 4, with staff planning to return students to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7. The decision was made following an emergency board of education meeting Tuesday morning.

“I know this decision will cause inconvenience for families, and this decision is not an easy decision to make,” said Superintendent Patricia Robinson. “We would like to continue in-person instruction. However, it has become increasingly difficult for us to continue providing effective and efficient instruction while handling the impact of COVID-19.”

Currently, the district has 11 staff members and 122 students in isolation or quarantine due to exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19. Robinson said this, combined with staff becoming overwhelmed with balancing both in-person and remote learning to accommodate those quarantining, led to the decision to go fully remote.

Robinson said the district followed all health department and CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including enforcing mask-wearing, stringent sanitization and as much social distancing as possible.

Athletic, CTE, off-campus programs and some community service projects will continue to meet in person during the switch to remote learning. Robinson said the district would continue to provide breakfast and lunch meals to district families and that staff and principals would be communicating closely with parents to ensure effective learning for students.

“Our goal is to take control of what we can control in this situation,” Robinson said. “We have seen a spike in our numbers, and we will do what is necessary to keep our children safe. At this time, we ask for your patience and understanding while we navigate this together.”