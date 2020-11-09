COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rise over the weekend

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases rose over the weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Berrien County reported 3,416 COVID-19 cases and 89 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,502 cases and 20 deaths.

In school outbreak related information, Brandywine High School and Edwardsburg High School remain on the list of ongoing school outbreaks. According to the MDHHS, Edwardsburg has reported five related cases among staff and students, while Brandywine has reported three related cases among students.

Berrien County has reported 2,766 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 216,804 COVID-19 cases and 9,010 related deaths.