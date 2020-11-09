Buchanan’s Philip signs with Cornerstone University
BUCHANAN — Soccer standout Scotland Philip has signed a letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Cornerstone University.
Philip, the daughter of Cindy and Bucks’ Head Coach Russ Philip, joined the Buchanan soccer team as a freshman and was named captain by her teammates as a sophomore.
She was named All-BCS Athletic Conference Red Division first team and Division 3 All-District team after leading the Bucks with 19 goals as a sophomore.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 girls soccer season was canceled.
Now a senior, Philip is looking forward to leading Buchanan on the pitch again in the spring.
Philip plans to study pre-veterinary medicine at Cornerstone and carry on the family tradition of being a Golden Eagle.
Nitro finish second at Pumpkin Bash
GRANGER, Ind. — The Niles Nitro 13U softball team recently finished as runner-up at the Pumpkin Bash 14U Softball Tournament... read more