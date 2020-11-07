November 7, 2020

Shirley Harasewicz, of Bridgman

By Submitted

Published 9:23 am Saturday, November 7, 2020

Sept. 19, 1928 — Oct. 30, 2020

Shirley Harasewicz, 92, of Bridgman, passed away at West Woods of Bridgman on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Shirley was born on Sept. 19, 1928, to the late Harry and Mabel (Rickard) Huffman in Niles. She graduated from Eau Claire High School and later worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. On Sept. 11, 1951, Shirley wed Leo Harasewicz and together they raised their three children. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Huffman; and her husband, Leo Harasewicz.

Shirley is survived by her children, Ronald (Sharon) Harasewicz, of Walkerton, Indiana, Rick (Dana) Harasewicz, of Australia, and Nancy (Jack) Ruess, of The Villages, Florida; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. 

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes she has been cremated and will be interred next to her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Vincent J. Jewelers, Dowagiac Elks give to C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary learns about area real estate market

News

Niles resident opens pop-up fitness studio

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced on meth charges

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library gearing up for opening of new building

Cass County

Cass County reports record voter turnout

Cass County

Cass County inviting community to participate in annual Toys for Tots program

Buchanan

Buchanan residents open J.KRU Sweets

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Kincheloe Elementary to go remote through Nov. 10

Cass County

Cass County, health department team up to provide health services to veterans

Cass County

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for Cass, Van Buren counties

Berrien County

Online seminar to discuss quality of life services

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

Cass County

One injured in motorcycle crash

Cass County

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

News

State congressional election results

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District