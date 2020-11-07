Kent E. Jaseph, of Cassopolis

Feb. 23, 1967 — Oct. 29, 2020

Kent Eugene Jaseph, 53, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

His life began Feb. 23, 1967, in Niles, one of twin boys born to Wayne and Marsha Jaseph.

Kent was a hard worker who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his boys’ high school football games.

Kent will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his long- time companion, Heather Bush, of Cassopolis; two sons, Keegan Bush, Riley Bush; his mother, Marsha Jaseph, of Edwardsburg; two sisters, Denise Smith, of Dowagiac, Sheryl Salguero, of Edwardsburg; twin brother, Kevin Jaseph, of Cassopolis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker St., Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Kent be made to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.