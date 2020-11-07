Kathleen R. Nelson, of Cassopolis and Edwardsburg

March 14, 1969 — Nov. 2, 2020

Kathleen Renee Nelson, 51, of Cassopolis and Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Nov. 2, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville, after an illness.

She was born March 14, 1969, in Niles, the daughter of David and Loretta Unger and grew up in this area.

Kathleen was married in 1994 to Kevin Neil Nelson, and he survives with step-children, Adam Nelson, of Dowagiac, and Christopher Nelson, of Niles; and three grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Diana Unger, Ron Unger, Fred Unger and Thomas Unger; as well as her mother-in-law, Glenna Nelson.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; and her father-in-law, Ralph Nelson.

Cremation has taken place and private remembrances will be observed by her family.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.