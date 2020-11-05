November 5, 2020

State congressional election results

By Staff Report

Published 9:03 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

STATE — Though ballots are still being counted in the state of Michigan and beyond, the following state-wide races have been called by the Associated Press:

• In the 6th District U.S. Representative race, Fred Upton, Republican, took the win with 206,078 votes.

Democratic challenger Jon Hoadley trailed with 134,406 votes, while Jeff DePoy, Libertarian, followed with 10,038 votes and John Lawrence, Green Party, finished with 4,162 votes.

• In the U.S. Senator race, Democratic candidate Gary Peters took the lead with 2,718,451 votes. Republican challenger John James finished with 2,630,042 votes. Valerie Willis, U.S. Taxpayers Party, finished with 50,360 votes. Marcia Squier, Green Party, finished with 39,039 votes, and Doug Dern, Natural Law Party, finished with 13,021 votes.

In the U.S. Presidential race, as of press time, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to take 264 electoral college votes, include Michigan’s. Republican candidate and incumbent Donald Trump was projected to take 214 electoral college votes. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

All results are unofficial at this time.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

One injured in motorcycle crash

Cass County

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

News

State congressional election results

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods