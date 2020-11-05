November 5, 2020

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available for Cass, Van Buren counties

By Submitted

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Michigan as a result of freeze and frost that occurred April 15 through May 31.

The loans are available in the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Saint Joseph and Van Buren in Michigan.

“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.  Except for aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years.  The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources.  Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.  These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.  The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and should apply under SBA declaration # 16762, not for the COVID-19 incident.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than June 21, 2021.

