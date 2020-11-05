November 5, 2020

One injured in motorcycle crash

By Staff Report

Published 9:45 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

MILTON TOWNSHIP — An Indiana resident was injured in an early morning crash in Milton Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, his office investigated a personal injury crash at the intersection of US-12 and Fir Road in Milton Township.

Investigation shows that Paul Glaessmann, 29, of Granger, pulled onto US-12 from Fir Road into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.  The motorcycle was driven by Edward Hanson III, 28, of Elkhart.

Hanson crashed into the rear of Glaessmann’s vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle.  Hanson was transported to South Bend Memorial for treatment.

Glaessmann was not injured.

Seatbelts were worn, and Hanson was wearing a helmet, according to deputies. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting in this crash was Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department and SMCAS Ambulance.

