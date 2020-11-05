November 5, 2020

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

By Submitted

Published 9:38 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications will say “thank you” to local veterans and their families by providing them a free Thanksgiving meal.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, prepackaged meals will be served via curbside pickup at MEC’s headquarters parking lot, located at 60590 Decatur Road in Cassopolis.

“We hold a strong sense of gratitude for those who have served, and this meal is our way of offering a token of appreciation for the sacrifices our veterans have made,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications at MEC.

The menu includes traditional Thanksgiving fare, catered in part by Das Dutchman Essenhaus. To ensure efficient and safe food handling, MEC cannot honor special requests, and recipients will need to wear masks. Food will be available while supplies last.

