November 5, 2020

Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

By Submitted

Published 11:06 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

BENTON HARBOR —In partnership with Berrien County Animal Control, Honor Credit Union is co-hosting Honor Adoption Days.

The sponsored adoptions will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Friday, Nov. 13, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Berrien County Animal Control shelter in Benton Harbor. For each cat and dog adopted during the duration of the event, Honor will cover the cost of adoption fees.

“I’m a huge animal lover and have had dogs and cats my entire life. While this is my first experience with this event, the thought of so many animals finding their ‘fur-ever’ home is heartwarming. Honor is proud to sponsor pet adoptions and support this event, which assists our local animal shelters in need,” said Georgia Gipson, Honor’s community assistant vice president for the Benton Harbor, St. Joseph and Stevensville area.

The adoption days will be hosted at Berrien County Animal Control, located at 1400 S Euclid Ave. in Benton Harbor. During the event, Honor Credit Union will donate $75 for cats and up to $100 for dog adoptions. This amount covers spay or neuter, rabies, microchip and other essential vaccinations. Additional costs, such as licensing fees and carriers, will be paid by the adopter.

For payment information and adoption requirements and guidelines, contact Berrien County Animal Control at (269) 927-5648.

Berrien County Animal Control and Honor Credit Union will be implementing COVID-19 guidelines. and masks will be required for anyone attending.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union partners with Berrien County Animal Control for Honor Adoption Days

Cass County

One injured in motorcycle crash

Cass County

MEC providing veterans with a free Thanksgiving meal

News

State congressional election results

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission adds two new members

Berrien County

Berrien County local election results

Berrien County

Local school boards elect new members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

Edwardsburg

Outgoing Ontwa Township treasurer Meryl Christensen elected to board of trustees

Berrien County

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Village Council elects new members

Local Government

Incumbent Boggs beats Flagel for Niles City Council first ward seat

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School to remain closed this week due to COVID-19

Cass County

Cass County local election results

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County