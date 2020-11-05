Cass County, health department team up to provide health services to veterans

CASS COUNTY — Veterans in Cass County will soon have access to health care at a free or reduced rate, thanks to a new, grant-funded program.

Cass County, the Cass County Veterans Services Office and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department are teaming up to provide dental care, immunizations, and hearing and vision screenings to local veterans. Services are provided by the Van Buren/Cass County Health Department for Veterans up to $1,000 per person after private insurance, if any, is exhausted. Individuals are not required to have insurance to utilize this benefit.

“We are proud to partner with Cass County to honor our local veterans in a tangible way,” said Jeff Elliott, health officer. “It has always been a priority at the health department to serve all residents, and it’s especially important to us that we make it easy for veterans to access health services.”

All honorably discharged veterans who are residents of Cass County are eligible to receive up to $1,000 in health services at the health department. Veterans must have proof of residency, discharge papers and insurance cards, if any. Registration with Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is required in order to determine residency and veteran status. Once eligible, a health care plan will be developed together. A total of $21,700 is available. The Veteran Health Services Program will cease once the $21,700 threshold has been met.

“We have more than 4,000 veterans and veteran families in our county,” said County Administrator Jeff Carmen. “Our ability to secure grant funding and partner with our own health department is a home run, especially for those who have served.”

According to Director of Health Promotions Danielle Persky, the Veteran Health Services Program began in Van Buren County two years ago. There, she said the program had been a popular success, fully utilizing all funds.

“When the opportunity came to bring this program to Cass County, we worked quickly with the administration and Veterans Services Office to do,” Persky said. “Anytime we can provide support to anyone in our community, we feel good about that. We understand that we are there to serve everyone, and our veterans have done so much for our country, so any little thing we can do to give back, we are happy to.”

Services are available now. Interested veterans can call 1 (800) 210-1921 to schedule an appointment and begin the registration process. Veterans are also welcome to contact the veterans service officer directly at (269) 445-4472, officials said.

or more information and to access the program flyer, visit vbcassdhd.org.

“I think the biggest message we have is: if you have any questions, reach out. Let us guide you through the process,” Persky said. “Our goal is to get you the services you need and make you as comfortable as possible without having to worry about the burden of cost.”