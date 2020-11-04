November 4, 2020

Ronald E. Ferguson, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Ronald E. Ferguson, 62, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on July 21, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Robert E. and Lena (Woodlee) Ferguson.

On Oct. 23, 1982, he married the love of his life, Vincenza Holmes. They worked together for more than 30 years, driving a semi truck and trailer, all over the U.S. Ronald enjoyed working on his home. He was a true fan of Notre Dame and the Cubs. He enjoyed racing of all sorts, especially going on trips with his brother-in-law, George, and father-in-law, George. His hobbies that he enjoyed were camping, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lena Ferguson; brother-in-law, George Holmes, sister-in-law, Vanessa Fry; mother and father-in-law, George and JoAnn Holmes.

Ronald E. Ferguson

Ronald is survived by his devoted wife, Vincenza Ferguson, of Dowagiac; siblings; Rick Ferguson, Robert (Lynn); Ferguson, Pam Ferguson; and his best buds, Kevin, Marty, Mark, Mike, George, Vernon, Roger and Les.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to a hospice of the donor’s choice.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles, visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, the state of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and sanitizing. Attendance in the Funeral Home will be limited. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

