PHOTO STORY: Field fire claims 10 acres of land

NILES TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday afternoon just after 3 p.m., a brush pile fire got out of hand of property owner Donald Britch, on Ullery Road.

The flames spread as the wind picked up, burning between 9 and 10 acres of field at the corner of Ullery Road and Pucker Street.

According to Niles Charter Township Fire Department Lt. Craig Lear, Britch had a permit for the fire issued on Tuesday. The wind factor brought it away from the intended pile to the field.

Lear said the field burned for about 30 minutes, and responding fire departments were able to control the fire’s spread.

No further investigation is being done at this time, Lear said.

Niles Charter Township Fire Department was assisted by Niles Fire Department on the scene.